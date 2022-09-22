Boone County farm crawl taking place this weekend

From a tree farm to a creamery, there's a diverse list of landscapes to check out.

Example video title will go here for this video

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — You've probably heard of a bar crawl or a pub crawl, but how about a farm crawl? If you're curious and in the Zionsville area, you can add it to your list of things to check out this weekend in Boone County.

Judi Weston runs Weston Family Farms along with her husband, who adopted the idea as a way to showcase farmers right in their own back yard. Well, it turns out, plenty of people were interested.

"Everyone kept saying, 'This is such a great idea, and I'm so glad you're doing this. Are you going to do this again?'" Weston said.

Last year's farm crawl attracted close to 250 people. Thanks to its success, the Westons are back at it again for year two, hosting the 2nd Annual North Indy Farm Crawl on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Most of the participating farms are in Big Springs. From a tree farm to a creamery, there's a diverse list of landscapes to check out.

The map provided serves as a guide, but Weston said you can start and end anywhere you'd like.

Some farms will have food and activities along the way, and you can even bike the path because all of the farms are within a six-mile area.

"It's a free event, but each farm will be showcasing what they sell, so that will give people the opportunity to purchase if they want to," Weston said.

You can enjoy farm-fresh treats or simply tour the land, checking out farm animals up close and personal.

The farm crawl goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.