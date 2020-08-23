People were out in Speedway on the eve of race day, but the big atmosphere didn't quite feel the same.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Quiet might not be the right word, but it does not feel like the eve of race day.

There should be campers around the track. The bars and restaurants on Main Street should be packed.

People were out, but the big race atmosphere doesn’t quite feel the same.

“I think we use the word ‘sad.’ It’s a sad situation. But we will make the best of it,” Larry Neer said.

But on Sunday, May will come to August with the 104th running of the Indy 500.

Despite the circumstances, Rodney Lyden is determined to make the most of it.

“You’re torn. You want to be there, you want to be watching it but at least we can still hear the cars we can watch it on TV,” Lyden said.

His home stares down the track and normally he’d go to the race. This would have been his 21st year in a row.

“I wish I could go in there but I understand. It is what it is and we’ll just make the most of it,” Lyden said.

But Bill Bowsman has got him beat.

“This would have been my 35-straight,” Bowsman said.

Not being able to go to his usual seats hurts.

“It was hard getting through may and it’s going to be even harder getting through this weekend because I am always out for race weekend and just not having it,” Bowsman said.