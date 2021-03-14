Fan Frenzy starts downtown ahead of March Madness

Thousands of people are downtown to watch the Big Ten tournament with the championship game tipping off Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been a busy weekend of college basketball in downtown Indianapolis and it's not slowing down anytime soon.

Thousands of people are downtown to watch the Big Ten tournament with the championship game tipping off Sunday. Ohio State University will take on the University of Illinois. The winner will automatically be invited to the NCAA tournament.

On Saturday, downtown came alive for fans and businesses.

“We enjoy coming here. We have come here several times,” said Donna Frese.

Donna and her husband Bill came to watch their daughter Brenda coach Maryland to the women’s Big Ten Championship after the Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes.

“When they cut down the nets, she gave me the net this time because I have a little bad health coming,” said Bill Frese.

The tournament brought the whole family to Indianapolis. Both Donna and Bill felt safe coming after being vaccinated.

“This is the first we’ve been out since the tournament last year,” Donna Frese said. “It was shut down right after they had their tournament, and we were here for that.”

Saturday’s crowd was also full of people celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. It looked a lot different compared to this time last year when a lot of the bars and restaurants were shut down.

“The last year has been a little rough, but it’s alive downtown and I can’t wait for how more alive it will become,” said Jordan Stepp, who was celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with friends.

In Marion County, Restaurants can have 75 percent capacity inside and 100 percent outside. For bars, they are allowed 50 percent inside and can have bar-top seating. The county curfew was changed from midnight to 2 a.m.