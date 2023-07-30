Family urges summer safety after boating crash

Jessica Newmanhoyt and her family were enjoying Lake Monroe when a drunk boater changed everything.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Lakes are packed with boaters trying to escape the heat, but Jessica Newmanhoyt and her family are staying off the water.

That's because last August, she and her family were enjoying Lake Monroe when a drunk boater changed everything.

"They were full throttle. They weren't slowing down. They were heading right at the back of our boat," Newmanhoyt said.

After it hit, the impact sent her flying 30 feet into the air and into the water. All 8 people on her boat were wearing life jackets but by the time she hit the water, her jacket was missing.

"I came up out of the water screaming for help. Screaming someone throw me a life vest I can't breathe. Help me," Newmanhoyt said.

Several people got hurt but Jessica had the most injuries.

"To this day I still have pain from it, and it's been almost a year," Newmanhoyt said.

There weren't just physical wounds, she said her kids were left mentally scarred.

"These were all very healthy normal children prior to this accident," Newmanhoyt said.

The accident landed the other boater in court where he recently took a plea agreement pleading guilty to one felony count for driving a boat under the influence and causing great bodily injury plus, a misdemeanor for not assisting during a boating accident.

He received almost a year on house arrest.

Jessica hopes this judgement sends a message.

"We need this man to know that his actions were not just a fender bender on a boat but had an impact on an entire family. Being out on a boat and drinking that's one thing, but you're still behind a vehicle and behind something that could kill someone," Newmanhoyt said.

She said her family hasn't been on the lake since the accident.