Family says ashes of Fishers teens killed in crash are home

3 girls were killed in an Aug. 16 crash in South Carolina

FISHERS, Ind. — The ashes of three Fishers teens are back home after they were killed in a crash in South Carolina.

Families of Brianna Foster and twins Elle and Belle Gaddis gathered at a Carmel funeral home Friday to receive the urns.

The twins' father says coping with the loss is a struggle every day.

"It is just beyond belief that they're not coming home," said Andy Gaddis. "I'll never hear their voice, they'll never hit another ball, they'll never laugh with me again, they'll never hug me again it's... it's bad, but I am thankful that they are home. And they're with Amy and I."

There are GoFundMe accounts set up to help the families of the three girls.