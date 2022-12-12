'Let's find out what happened to my sister' | Family of woman killed at White River State Park 10 years ago asks for public's help solving case

Sherese Walker Bingham was killed at White River State Park while walking her two dogs in December 2012.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been 10 years since an Indianapolis woman was killed at White River State Park while walking her two dogs, and police have still not charged anyone in her death.

Family members of Sherese Walker Bingham are now pleading with the public to come forward with answers to help police solve this case.

"Let's find out what happened to my sister," Keith Walker, Sherese's brother said. "Ten years ago I was at home when it happened."

It's an unsolved murder with more questions than answers. For a decade now, Keith Walker, Sherese’s brother and family have wondered who is responsible and why. Keith still remembers that very day.

"I didn't find out until the next day, that morning sometime, 8 (or) 9 o'clock that morning," Keith said.

State Police said Sherese was walking her two dogs at the time she was killed. Police said the dogs were so protective, they had to be tranquilized for medics to get to her body.

"What happened to her? Who did this to her? I know that they (are) having a hard time sleeping and living their life, and what goes around comes around. I believe in that," Keith said.

State Police arrested her husband two years after she was killed, but the charges were eventually dropped due lack of strong evidence in the case.

Keith and his family still believe her husband knows something.

"I can't put judgement on nobody. I can't accuse nobody, but the only thing leading to him is the dogs because (they were) attack dogs, guard dogs and they (were) only ones that could handle them dogs," Keith said.

Now a decade later, state police along with Keith are hoping someone can come forward with answers in hopes of bringing closure to the family and justice for his sister.

"They're having a difficult time just knowing that the day they murdered my sister," Keith said. "This is the day that they had to come back and realize this is the day that I killed somebody."