'It's a tragedy' | Family of slain Lucas Oil Stadium worker hopes killer is caught

Donnie Lee Sanders was shot and killed while he worked at the stadium Monday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — "We're making it by the grace of God. It's hard," said Precious Miller, mother of Donnie Lee Sanders.

Miller and her family are staying close Tuesday, brought together after the tragic loss of her son.

"He was my handsome son. He was a good worker, a hard worker, a prankster, a joker. He was just a lot of fun," Miller said. "We're going to miss him."

Miller said her son was just 35 years old and a father himself. She said Donnie loved working at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was a job he wouldn't come home from after being gunned down Monday night.

"It's a tragedy," Miller said. "To get a knock at the door at like 2:30 in the morning from someone coming to tell you your son is dead."

Sanders' co-worker tells 13News they were working inside, working to set up for a motocross event on Monday evening. IMPD reported it was around 10 p.m. when Sanders was shot and killed outside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Police say the suspect then ran into the Indiana Convention Center nearby, sending the building into a lockdown. The suspected shooter soon left.

Overnight, police continued their search for the shooter into Tuesday. IMPD this afternoon reported detectives continue to make strides in the case.

Miller said she and her family want answers about who killed her son and why. They're hopeful justice will be served.

“I just know he’s a coward because he shot my son and didn’t give him a chance to go back to work," Miller said. "I hope they find him. He's going to pay. The Lord's going to make sure of that."

Miller said the family also wants answers from Lucas Oil Stadium about their security for screening workers coming in and out and how something like this could have happened.

Tuesday night, Miller said she's grateful to have her family around her, supporting her as they remember her son.

"We're here for each other and for Donnie. We're going to stay Donnie strong," she said.

Shante Wims, Donnie Lee Sanders's sister, sent a statement to 13News: