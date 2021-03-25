Family of man killed in mass murder on Indy's east side asks for help with funeral expenses

Family of one of the four people killed in a mass murder case in Indianapolis are turning to the public for help with funeral expenses.

The wife of victim Anthony Johnson II fought back tears as she talked with 13News about losing her husband in the tragic shooting.

It happened inside a home in the 300 block of North Randolph Street on Indy's east side.

IMPD homicide detectives arrested 25-year-old Malik Halfacre in the four murders.

The shooting also left his girlfriend injured.

Halfacre reportedly admitted shooting after an argument about sharing her stimulus check.

IMPD officers were called on a report of a person shot at 253 N Randolph St. just after 9:30 p.m. Officers found Halfacre's girlfriend with gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital in critical condition.

The four people killed in the house were identified as 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown, 23-year-old Dequan Moore, 7-year-old Eve Moore and 35-year-old Anthony Johnson II, whose wife is struggling to pay his funeral costs.

The other three victims have reportedly received a donation from rap artist T.I. and his wife.

According to Gwendolyn Johnson, her husband Anthony had just stopped by the Randolph Street address for a visit and got caught in the crossfire of an alleged domestic dispute that escalated to gunfire.

The couple met a couple years ago at a church function where Johnson was volunteering for a youth program. That's when Gwendolyn caught his eye.

"During the six months of dating is when I fell in love with Anthony because I really was not paying him that much attention," Gwendolyn said. "But he was so persistent about dating me. He was younger than me, so I wasn't taking it that serious. But after about our third date, I was like 'oh, I kind of like him.'"

But now Gwendolyn is struggling to give her husband a decent funeral service. The couple had just finished paying for their upcoming vacation to Florida.

"Anthony really wanted to visit Kissimmee so he could go to the alligator park," Gwendolyn said. "I just can't imagine what my life is going to be without out him now".

After seeing Gwendolyn struggle and learning that money donated by T.I. was likely not to be shared at all, family members started a separate GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses for Anthony Johnson II.