"We still have to uphold her legacy while we are still here" | Family of Krystal Walton holds domestic violence awareness 5K

Walton was killed by Orlando Mitchell in 2022 while dropping of her kids at daycare.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a day that changed everything.

"It's not a sad occasion so much. I tell people you have to remember the way they lived more than you remember the way they passed on through," said one participant.

Even a passing as shocking as Krystal Walton's. It's been a year since she was gunned down while dropping her kids off at daycare. Her son's father, Orlando Mitchell is charged with her murder.

"Her life was not in vain. It's difficult to go through these times, but what an amazing blessing to come together all on one accord. We are here to celebrate," said one participant.

Family, friends and supporters gathered at Washington Park to mark the day and honor Krystal with a "Runnin' Away" from Domestic abuse 5K. The event may have been a celebration, but there were tears too.

"Ever since she's been gone, I've kind of been lost. I need her more than she knows. I wish she was still here." said one of Krystal's friends.

Now the group is dedicated to saving others from the same fate by supporting organizations that offer resources and help for domestic violence victims and survivors.

"Let's shed some light on this. We can't do anything about what has happened, but we can move forward and hopefully provide a safe place for people and know they're not alone," said one Krystal's former colleagues Lori Stridde.

As they start year two without Krystal, they're focused on keeping everything in perspective.

"Of course, we miss Krystal every single moment of life for some of us. There's not much we can do. We still have to uphold her legacy while we are still here," said Krystal's Father Christopher.

A legacy that lives on…in her children and the lives she touched.

Orlando Mitchell's jury trial is scheduled to start Jan. 9.