Family of 4 girls killed in Flora house fire continues searching for answers

Sisters Keyana Davis, Keyara Phillips, Kerriele McDonald and Kionnie Welch were trapped in the fire on Nov. 21, 2016.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday was a somber anniversary of a house fire that killed four young sisters in Flora. Investigators believe the fire was set intentionally. However, five years later the arson remains unsolved.

The sisters' aunt, Jacqueline Partlow said the pain is still fresh.

"We lost some people very special to us. I can't imagine how she feels because she has no one," Partlow said.

Family and supporters gathered Sunday at Crown Hill Cemetery to remember Keyana Davis, Keyara Phillips, Kerriele McDonald and Kionnie Welch.

Their mother Gaylin Rose moved out of state. She joined the memorial service by using FaceTime.

"They were loving and caring," said Rose. "They were everything to us."

Partlow said the family has been relying on their faith in God to keep them moving forward.

"We are doing the best we can. We have to take it day by day. Like she said, we don't understand any of it. For her to lose all of her children, it's tough," said Partlow.

As another year passes with no arrest, pastor John Girton said they still have hope.

"Even though they left too soon, that justice will prevail," said Girton. "That answers will come and that they will not die in vain. That out of this tragedy we will get triumphant."

"People know we just hope and pray that somebody will come forward and say something. Somebody knows," said Partlow.

Until that day comes they're going to keep praying for justice.

"Let us leave this place and never forget who they were in our lives from this moment, forevermore. It's in Jesus' name that we pray this prayer," said Girton.