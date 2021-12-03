2 sent to hospital after Decatur Twp. house fire

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment after inhaling smoke.

INDIANAPOLIS — Smoke alarms may have saved a family on the southwest side of Indianapolis when their house caught fire late Thursday night.

Decatur Township firefighters were called to the fire just after 11:30 p.m. and found the house smoking.

The parents were able to get out with their two children after hearing smoke alarms.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to a Facebook post from Decatur Twp.

The fire started just below one of the children’s rooms, but investigators have not determined how it started or how much the house on Renee Drive was damaged.