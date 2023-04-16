Family of missing Indianapolis mother still looking for answers 10 years later

Jessica Masker disappeared from Indy's east side on April 15, 2013.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jessica Masker's family has held a candlelight vigil on April 15 every year for ten years since her disappearance, hoping every year will be the last.

"Hopefully, one day she can look up and maybe see a lantern in the sky and see it floating like we do," said Masker's mother, Cheri Edwards.

That's been Jessica Masker's mother's wish for the past decade -- hoping the light from the lanterns will catch the right eye.

"She's missing out on so much" said Edwards.

Masker, a mother of two, was 24 years old when she disappeared on April 15, 2013. Her sister Ashley was just 16 years old at the time. "My kids always say they miss her and want to meet her," Ashley said. "We all have kids now, and she never met them."

Her family said the past ten years have felt like a nightmare.

"I would love to get a phone call that says, 'mom I'm okay,'" said Edwards.

"It's really rough. You don't know when she's going to come home," her sister said. "The hardest is not knowing anything. We just want her to come home safe."

According to police, Masker was last seen on the east side of Indianapolis, near Washington and DeQuincy streets. At the time of her disappearance, investigators didn’t think any foul play was involved.

That shared feeling of desperation is why they gather every year for a candlelight vigil in Masker's honor.

"It helps us be strong for one another. We have one another to lean on and to be here for us when we are crying or sad" said Ashley.

They know they're just one of many families still waiting for answers after their loved one disappears. That's why her family hopes to shine a light not only on her disappearance but all people who are missing.

"If you have someone that's missing just do everything you can in your power and do not give up until they're home," said Ashley.

That's exactly what they plan to do.