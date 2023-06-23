Family rescued after jumping from boat fire on Geist Reservoir

According to the Fishers Fire Department, the family noticed flames coming from the boat's engine shortly after launching it around 5:30 p.m.
FISHERS, Ind. — A family of four boating on Geist Reservoir had to jump from their boat after it caught fire Thursday evening.
According to the Fishers Fire Department, the family noticed flames coming from the boat's engine shortly after launching it around 5:30 p.m.
A nearby boat saw the incident and was able to rescue the four people, who had minor injuries.
The Fishers public safety boat arrived and extinguished the fire.
A private company towed the boat back to shore, where fuel reignited, causing another large fire.
Fishers Fire Department investigators are working with DNR to determine the cause of the initial fire.
