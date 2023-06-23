Family rescued after jumping from boat fire on Geist Reservoir

At approximately 5:30 Thursday evening, a family took their boat onto Geist Reservoir and shortly after, had to jump from the boat due to flames coming from the engine. A nearby boat saw what was happening and were able to rescue the four victims who had minor injuries. The Fishers Public Safety boat arrived with firefighters and extinguished the flames. A private company then towed the boat back to shore where fuel then reignited from a heat source. Fire department investigators are working with DNR