Family, friends push for answers after man hit, killed along 465 on New Year's Day

Terrance Simmons died from his injuries a week after the crash.

INDIANAPOLIS — "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with," said Nakiesha Robinson, Terrance Simmons' eldest daughter.

We're now 13 days into the new year. But Friday afternoon, family and friends of Simmons are coming together to remember him and what happened in the early hours of New Year's Day.

"He was so happy, he had his Lakers hat on, his Laker jersey. He was ready for the new year. It's unfortunate, but we're trying to get through it the best we can," Robinson said.

Robinson said her dad was on his way home, driving along Interstate 465 when his truck and a semi collided.

"We seen the truck end up flipping and spinning about three times, so we decided to get off the exit and make sure the person was OK, because the truck was sparking," said Janeisha Trotter.

Trotter and her husband pulled over to check on Robinson. She said he walked away from that crash, appearing to have a concussion but overall was okay.

Simmons was on the phone with Robinson, asking for a ride after the crash. In the minutes that followed, Trotter explained a car hit their car as they worked to help Simmons and, soon after, Simmons was hit again, very badly hurt this time.

“Terrance was in the back of his truck," Trotter said. "He tried to run forward because he kind of woke up out of his concussion, but it was too late. A car ended up striking him, tossed him up in the air, came down and it was just traumatic after that," Trotter said. "That was the part that broke our heart more was seeing somebody walk away from being struck by a semi with no scratches, no nothing, talking, walking, all that, and then you turn around and end up getting hit because someone was not paying attention."

"They called me from the hospital, told me I needed to get there," Robinson said. "When I got there, it was really bad. It was something I'd never seen before."

One week later, Simmons died from his injuries. His family said they're so grateful that in those moments along 465 that he wasn't alone, watched over by Trotter and her husband. So many others didn't stop to help.

“I had just talked to him. He was OK, so I wasn’t understanding what happened that fast. I just thank God for Neisha and Rashad, because they helped him and nobody else would. So many people just riding past, riding past,” Robinson said. "I'm very grateful for them. I thank God every day that they were (there). Like my grandmother said, they are his angels. They looked out, they stayed until the ambulance got there."

That night, Terrance's angels, as the family now calls them, were able to be there. And nearly two weeks later, they're by the family's side still. They joined family and friends who came together Friday afternoon for a vigil and balloon release to remember how he lived and to push for answers in his death.

"I hope that somebody would bring justice, the people who were involved have a change of heart and come forward because you've got a family suffering," Trotter said.

Robinson said her dad was a sports fanatic, a spiritual person and a good man gone too soon.

As they let their balloons go, those here are still holding onto hope that the person responsible for Terrance's death can still be brought to justice.

"Anybody out there with information or just seen anything, even if it's just a little bit, it could be critical," Robinson said. "The smallest thing could be the biggest thing in the case."