Family, friends hold balloon release in remembrance of teen killed in crash after police chase

The father of 13-year-old Kamyla Young says this tragedy has left a hole in his heart.

BOONE COUNTY, Indiana — Friends and family came together Wednesday night for a balloon release in remembrance of one of the teenagers who was killed in a violent crash after a police chase in Lawrence.

It's been nearly a week since a car full of kids crashed in Boone County after a police chase in Lawrence. Their families are understandably in mourning as they try to figure out what happened.

The crash killed 13-year-old Kamyla Young who was riding in the front seat and 14-year-old Nazire Parks who was driving.

Kamyla's 12-year-old sister was also in the car. She was injured but able to attend the balloon release in a wheelchair.

The girls' father says this tragedy has left a hole in his heart.

"She was my little girl," Eric Young said. "She was my oldest one and I love her to the bottom of my heart. It's a tragedy for my kid to be killed like this."