Family, friends hold balloon release in remembrance of teen killed in crash after police chase

BOONE COUNTY, Indiana — Friends and family came together Wednesday night for a balloon release in remembrance of one of the teenagers who was killed in a violent crash after a police chase in Lawrence.
It's been nearly a week since a car full of kids crashed in Boone County after a police chase in Lawrence. Their families are understandably in mourning as they try to figure out what happened.
The crash killed 13-year-old Kamyla Young who was riding in the front seat and 14-year-old Nazire Parks who was driving.
Kamyla's 12-year-old sister was also in the car. She was injured but able to attend the balloon release in a wheelchair.
The girls' father says this tragedy has left a hole in his heart.
"She was my little girl," Eric Young said. "She was my oldest one and I love her to the bottom of my heart. It's a tragedy for my kid to be killed like this."
There were six kids in the car all between the ages of 12 and 16. Police did not have information to share on the condition of the survivors.