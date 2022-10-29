Family, friends, community remember life of Herman Whitfield III

While they wait for things to play out in court, family and friends are coping the best they can.

INDIANAPOLIS — Family, friends and the community came together Saturday morning for a memorial service celebrating the life of Herman Whitfield III.

"Herman was my student, and then Herman became my friend, and then in his passing, Herman became my teacher," Susan Kitterman said. "Herman's already radiating genius spanned musical genres. His hands glided over the piano like a master three times his age.

The memorial came six months after Herman died in IMPD custody in his house, after his parent called for mental health assistance.

"Still feel the emotion of the whole thing, just like it happened yesterday," Herman's father, Herman Whitfield said.

His father spoke briefly during a press conference held at the church, alongside family attorneys. Right now, they have several demands for IMPD.

"Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to take an accountability for what has happened here. They need to release the full unedited body cam versions so the public can see what happened that early morning at the Whitfield's house. They need to take appropriate actions against their officers," the family attorney said.

IMPD has released an edited version of the bodycam video that shows the incident, however, Herman's family is calling for the full unedited video to be released.

The family has also filed a lawsuit against the city and six IMPD officers.

While they wait for things to play out in court, family and friends are coping the best they can.

"Herman could have been anyone of us. He could have been me, but I dare say, it would have ended differently and that is the power I want to speak truth to today," Kitterman said.