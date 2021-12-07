Family displaced by early morning fire on Indy's near northwest side

Two adults, one child, and four pets made it out of the home safely.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after an early morning fire on the near northwest side of Indianapolis on Tuesday displaced a family of three and four pets.

Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of West 33rd Street just after 4 a.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of a two-story house.

Crews had some issue accessing the inside the building due to heavy clutter and also dealt with temperatures well below freezing.

The fire was brought under control in a little over an hour.

Two adults and one child were displaced, but unharmed, by the fire. Four pets were also safely accounted for. No firefighters were injured.

4:01 AM - A family of 3 is displaced after heavy fire breaks out in the attic space of the home and forces them to... Posted by Indianapolis Fire Department on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

The Indianapolis Fire Department Victims Assistance program is working with the Red Cross to coordinate shelter for the family.