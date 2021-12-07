Family displaced by early morning fire on Indy's near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after an early morning fire on the near northwest side of Indianapolis on Tuesday displaced a family of three and four pets.
Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of West 33rd Street just after 4 a.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of a two-story house.
Crews had some issue accessing the inside the building due to heavy clutter and also dealt with temperatures well below freezing.
The fire was brought under control in a little over an hour.
Two adults and one child were displaced, but unharmed, by the fire. Four pets were also safely accounted for. No firefighters were injured.
The Indianapolis Fire Department Victims Assistance program is working with the Red Cross to coordinate shelter for the family.
The owner told firefighters that the family had experienced electrical issues early in the day but had been unable to get an electrician out to the house.