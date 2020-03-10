Family calls for new crosswalk two years after pedestrian is killed

Aaron Cofer, 28, was killed in 2018 while crossing Pendleton Pike.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — A mother in Lawrence is calling for changes along the busy street where her son died.

Aaron Cofer was killed 2 years ago after being hit by a car near Pendleton Pike and Post Road.

Cofer’s mother, Mechelle Moore, said video before the incident showed Cofer trying to use a pedestrian crossing to walk north across Pendleton Pike. However, there was not a crossing area at the corner. Cofer then tried to cross down the middle of the road but was hit by an oncoming car.

“Aaron would still be here if there was a crosswalk,” said Moore.

The intersection does have crossings going in each direction of the other three corners. City officials said that isn’t uncommon, however road improvements are a state responsibility.