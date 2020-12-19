Family asking for community's help finding 14-year-old girl

She was last seen by friends in the Amber Woods apartments near E 38th Street & Mitthoeffer Road on Dec. 18 around 8 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a missing 14-year-old is asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Aniylaih Kimbrough has not returned home since Tuesday and the family is concerned for her wellbeing.

Aniylaih is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, around 180 pounds and she has two nose rings and a right cheek dimple.

She was last seen by friends in the Amber Woods apartments near E 38th Street & Mitthoeffer Road on Dec. 18 around 8 p.m. and possibly near 3500 N Pennsylvania Street.

Aniylaih has a history of running away according to her family, however has typically returned home within a few days. Family members are also concerned because Aniylaih did not take her phone with her this time.