Family asking for community's help finding 14-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a missing 14-year-old is asking for the public’s help in locating her.
Aniylaih Kimbrough has not returned home since Tuesday and the family is concerned for her wellbeing.
Aniylaih is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, around 180 pounds and she has two nose rings and a right cheek dimple.
She was last seen by friends in the Amber Woods apartments near E 38th Street & Mitthoeffer Road on Dec. 18 around 8 p.m. and possibly near 3500 N Pennsylvania Street.
Aniylaih has a history of running away according to her family, however has typically returned home within a few days. Family members are also concerned because Aniylaih did not take her phone with her this time.
Anyone with information of where Aniylaih Kimbrough may be, is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency, or the Lawrence Police Communications Center at 317-545-7575.