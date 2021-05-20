Families spend average of of $8,300 annually on child care, part of it likely to add to credit card debt

A survey found nearly half of parents paying for summer childcare will accrue credit card debt from the cost.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mortgages, rates rising

Looking to buy a home? You might end up taking out a larger mortgage than expected.

The average application is up to $411,000, the highest it's been since February, according to the Mortgage Buyer's Association.

30-year fixed rates are also up slightly, averaging 3.15 percent.

Child care costs add to household debt

Families across the U.S. are spending thousands on child care annually.

The average cost is just over $8,300, according to a Bankrate.com survey.

The same survey found that close to half of parents paying for summer childcare will accrue credit card debt from the cost.

Still building credit? Banks to consider savings, checking

Don't have a credit score but need a credit card? No problem.

Thousands of swing sets sold through Home Depot, Lowe's and Amazon are being recalled. Here's what you need to know https://t.co/x4eIj4m5DE — Allison Gormly (@ChasingAllison) May 18, 2021