Families seek to maintain traditions even as holiday gatherings are discouraged

“This is a year we’ll remember,” said Betty Stanford, whose family is adapting Thanksgiving plans to the new guidance.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Centers for Disease Control advises families to postpone this year's holiday gatherings to help stem a COVID-19 spike, some families are finding ways to keep their traditions intact.

“The bird and sweet potatoes, and I might do a green bean casserole,” said Betty Stanford, who said she has her table set.

But hers has only two place settings.

That’s because instead of the 15 or so guests she usually has, it’ll just be Betty and her husband at the Thanksgiving table.

“This is a year we’ll remember,” she said.

Hoping to avoid the risk of spreading coronavirus, Betty’s family’s came up with a plan to follow guidelines and celebrate together anyway.

“We still wanna have that family love and that family feeling,” said Stacy Lozer, Betty's daughter, who lives just four blocks away.

Stacy is in charge of preparing the cornbread stuffing and mashed potatoes. Then, everyone will swap dishes on the porch.

“Everybody’s staying separate,” Stacy said.

Once everyone has their food, the family will eat dinner "together" via a Zoom connection.

“I guess it’s a re-focus of what family is, and the important thing right now is that family stays safe,” said Stacy.

“We call it in the psychology world 'reframing' it,” said Kimble Richardson, a licensed mental health counselor at Community Health Network.

Richardson says the pandemic will be a challenging time to be apart from those we love, but suggests there are positive ways to think about it.

“We reframe the information in our mind by saying ‘I am showing love by not being together, so we’re staying safe,” said Richardson.

He said it’s good to acknowledge the sadness over not getting together this year.

“It’s important to give that a voice because if we try and act like everything’s OK, those feelings just don’t go away,” Richardson said, adding that the discussion should continue.

“I recommend that you talk about ‘OK, what are we thankful for?’”

That’s just what Betty’s family is going to do this year, as COVID-19 has them celebrating Thanksgiving in a way they never thought they would.