Families vouch autism care in Indiana

The Indianapolis community has until Tuesday to weigh in on the state's proposed budget cuts, including autism care.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis community has this weekend to weigh in on the state's proposed budget cuts, including autism care.

Ahead of the deadline, families of kids with autism tell 13News that some of the proposals have them concerned, as it could mean less access to autism care.

Currently, Medicaid helps pay for care for non-verbal children with the disorder, but the Family and Social Services Administration's proposed rate cut would slash reimbursement in half.

The state says the move is being made to try and bring rising costs under control.

Some families are saying that the plans wouldn't do that and could do real damage.

"All the kids that I work with on a daily basis, I would hate to see what would happen to their families if they were to lose the care they so desperately need," said Rachel Short, an Indiana mother.