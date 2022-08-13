x
Families meet first responders at Lawrence Community Safety Day

On Saturday, people got to have some fun and visit with the police and firefighters who keep them safe.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — On Saturday, the Lawrence community took advantage of the opportunity to have some fun and meet the first responders who keep them safe.

Lawrence police and firefighters hosted their annual Community Safety Day

Besides the first responders, they had 50 different vendors come out this year, a chance for everyone to learn what they do and have some fun in the process.

"Getting to see those kids faces with smiles, I mean, that's what this is all about," said Fire Chief Dino Batalis. "And with a lot of the bad that's going on all over this country today, it's great to be able to see their smiling faces."

There was no fee to attend this event - and the food was free, too!

