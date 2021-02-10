Family of fallen Terre Haute detective recognized at Washington Nationals game

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — As the Washington Nationals took on the Boston Red Sox Saturday, the teams, fans and members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation took pause to pay tribute to officers who died in the line of duty this year, including Terre Haute Detective Greg Ferency.
On Saturday, there was a special on-field recognition of law enforcement including the three members of the FBI who lost their lives this year. Detective Ferency and Miami Field Office Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Dan Alfin were honored.
Ferency's two children and other members of his family stood on the field at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., as Ferency was remembered and honored for his service.
Ferency made the ultimate sacrifice on July 7 when he was ambushed and killed outside a federal building in Terre Haute.
The 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department was also assigned to an FBI task force on behalf of the Terre Haute Police Department since 2010.