Family of fallen Terre Haute detective recognized at Washington Nationals game

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — As the Washington Nationals took on the Boston Red Sox Saturday, the teams, fans and members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation took pause to pay tribute to officers who died in the line of duty this year, including Terre Haute Detective Greg Ferency.

On Saturday, there was a special on-field recognition of law enforcement including the three members of the FBI who lost their lives this year. Detective Ferency and Miami Field Office Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Dan Alfin were honored.

The lives & sacrifices of our fallen law enforcement officers lost this year were honored today in Washington DC at the @Nationals game. It was an honor to stand with the families of #FBIIndianapolis TFO Det. Greg Ferency & #FBIMiami SA Laura Schwartzenberger and SA Daniel Alfin pic.twitter.com/s4pKFiPoPv — FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) October 3, 2021

Ferency's two children and other members of his family stood on the field at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., as Ferency was remembered and honored for his service.

Ferency made the ultimate sacrifice on July 7 when he was ambushed and killed outside a federal building in Terre Haute.