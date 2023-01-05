Fallen officers remembered at Marion County Peace Officers Memorial Service

The Fraternal Order of Police reports an officer is shot in the line of duty every 25 hours in the United States, and an officer is killed every 52 hours.

INDIANAPOLIS — The sound of bagpipes filled the sanctuary of Second Presbyterian Church Monday morning. Marion County police officers and family survivors of fallen officers filled the pews for the Marion County Peace Officers Memorial Service.

Dee Dee Horen’s husband, Beech Grove police officer Bill Toney, was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2000. She delivered survivor remarks.

"I see you in your uniforms, but I see you as more than police officers,” said Horen. “You too are heroes. The courage that it takes in today's world to put on that uniform to protect a hostile community defines a hero. And I just want to thank you."

The Fraternal Order of Police reports an officer is shot in the line of duty every 25 hours in the United States, and an officer is killed every 52 hours.

