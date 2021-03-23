Fallen officer in Colorado supermarket shooting graduated from Ball State

Ball State officials confirmed Eric Talley was a student from 1997-2004, earning both a bachelor's and master's degree.

BOULDER, Colo. — The fallen officer in Monday's shooting at a Colorado supermarket graduated from Ball State University.

Ball State officials confirmed Eric Talley was a student from spring 1997-spring 2004, earning a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Master of Science in Information Communication Sciences.

Talley, 51, was the first officer on the scene at the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive, where he was fatally shot, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a news conference late Monday. Nine other people died in the shooting.

Talley has been with the Boulder Police Department (BPD) since 2010.

Homer Talley, Eric Talley's father, said he was a father of seven children, the oldest of whom is age 20 and the youngest of whom is age 7.

“Didn’t surprise me he was the first one there…” Homer Talley told NBC affiliate KUSA.

Eric Talley was 40 when he started with the police force, his father said, and he was working to become a drone operator because he thought it would be safer.

“He had a great sense of humor, he was a prankster,” Homer Talley said. “He loved his family more than anything."