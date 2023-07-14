Deputy John Durm honored on Monument Circle

The "Shining A Light" tribute on the Circle will honor Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm each night through Monday, July 17.

INDIANAPOLIS — A fallen Indiana sheriff's deputy is being honored on Monument Circle this weekend.

The "Shining A Light" tribute on the Circle honors Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm. The memorial started Thursday night and will run through Monday, July 17, the day of Durm's funeral.

The deputy's photo is illuminated on the front of the AES Indiana building during the tribute, which will play each night from 9:45 p.m. until midnight.

Visitation for Durm will be held Sunday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in downtown Indianapolis. People can pay their respects from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. His funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Following the service, a procession will escort Durm to Crown Hill Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest. The route is expected to go through downtown Indianapolis and stop at the Community Justice Campus for his final 10-42.

People are invited to line the route to honor Durm on Monday.