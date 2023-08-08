Fallen Hoosier Marine's mom shares testimony asking for accountability in son's death

Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was one of 13 military service members killed at the airport in Kabul in a suicide bombing.

INDIANAPOLIS — Military moms who lost their loved ones in an attack in Afghanistan in 2021 shared emotional testimony this week, seeking accountability.

The Gold Star families included the mother of fallen Hoosier Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez.

The images we saw of the withdrawal in Afghanistan two years ago: gunfire, chaos and crowds of Afghans clinging to U.S. planes, became deeply, dangerously personal to a Hoosier watching it unfold at home.

"I knew my son was in Afghanistan. I was watching TV and I hear we have an attack," said Coral Briseno, Sanchez's mother.

Briseno lost her 22-year-old son that August.

The Logansport Marine was one of 13 military service members killed at the airport in Kabul in a suicide bombing. His sacrifice was honored by hundreds of Hoosiers lining the streets when his body was brought back home.

He also received several posthumous awards for service.

But two years later, his mom says her wounds keep reopening.

"He was my boy. It's just, like, so hard to think I'm not going to see my kid again," Briseno said. "It hasn't been easy. We struggle a lot."

She believes someone failed her son.

It's what brought eight Gold Star families to speak at a forum Monday hosted by a congressman in California. They were all expressing frustration at what they call a lack of answers about the Afghan evacuation and attack from the U.S. military.

"My son loved this country as much as he loved his family. I expected the government to love my son as much as I do," Briseno testified. "They failed to protect not just my son but 12 of his brothers and sister that day. They failed to protect Afghans, too."

Military moms shared emotional testimony, wanting a fuller account of what happened to their heroes and a way to prevent another catastrophe.

"We are doing this so all the parents don't have to go through this same nightmare," Briseno said. "That's our goal. That's what we want. We're not doing for a red party or a blue party. This is for our kids. I will fight until my last breath to get to the truth. I promise this to my kid and I will do it."

Back in April, the Biden administration ordered a review of the Afghan withdrawal.

Many Republicans blame President Joe Biden for the chaos. Many Democrats blame former President Donald Trump for making a deal that failed to establish an evacuation plan.