Fallen Elwood police officer's dad now wears son's badge number as reserve officer

Matthew Shahnavaz was sworn in as an Elwood Police reserve Wednesday.

ELWOOD, Ind. — The father of an Elwood police officer who was killed in the line of duty is now an officer on the same department - and wears his son's badge number in tribute.

Matthew Shahnavaz, Noah Shahnavaz' dad, was sworn in Wednesday in a reserve role on the Elwood Police Department.

Noah was shot and killed after a traffic stop last year. He had served the commmunity for 11 months and in the Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.

His father recently completed training and a 40 hour pre-basic course to qualify for joining the Elwood PD reserves. His badge number is 139 in honor of Noah.

In a social media post, Elwood Police said "we are excited for him to help live out Noah’s legacy at our department."