Fallen Elwood police officer's dad now wears son's badge number as reserve officer

Matthew Shahnavaz was sworn in as an Elwood Police reserve Wednesday.
Credit: Elwood Police Department Facebook

ELWOOD, Ind. — The father of an Elwood police officer who was killed in the line of duty is now an officer on the same department - and wears his son's badge number in tribute.

Matthew Shahnavaz, Noah Shahnavaz' dad, was sworn in Wednesday in a reserve role on the Elwood Police Department. 

Noah was shot and killed after a traffic stop last year. He had served the commmunity for 11 months and in the Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.

His father recently completed training and a 40 hour pre-basic course to qualify for joining the Elwood PD reserves. His badge number is 139 in honor of Noah.

In a social media post, Elwood Police said "we are excited for him to help live out Noah’s legacy at our department."

Matthew Shahnavaz (Father of Fallen EPD Officer Noah Shahnavaz) was sworn in tonight as a Reserve Police Officer with...

Posted by Elwood Police Department on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

