Fall Shred-It Day scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4

INDIANAPOLIS — Shred-It Day returns on Nov. 4 to give central Indiana residents the chance to properly dispose of paper and electronic items at three locations across the area.
Drop-off runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will put on the fall Shred-It Day event. WTHR will host the location in downtown Indianapolis at the Indianapolis Zoo.
Here's a list of all the participating locations:
- Creekside Middle School - 3525 W. 126th St., Carmel (hosted by Carmel Police Department)
- Belzer Middle School - 7555 E. 56th St., Indianapolis (hosted by the Lawrence Police Department)
- Indianapolis Zoo - 1200 West Washington Street (Hosted by WTHR)
NOTE: The above video is from the spring Shred-It Day event.
A $5 donation per shredding box is requested.
There is a $20 fee per TV and computer monitor.