Fall Shred-It Day scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4

There will be three locations across central Indiana where residents can drop off paper to shred or electronics to dispose of safely.

INDIANAPOLIS — Shred-It Day returns on Nov. 4 to give central Indiana residents the chance to properly dispose of paper and electronic items at three locations across the area.

Drop-off runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will put on the fall Shred-It Day event. WTHR will host the location in downtown Indianapolis at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Here's a list of all the participating locations:

NOTE: The above video is from the spring Shred-It Day event.

A $5 donation per shredding box is requested.