Faith leaders push for civilian 'say so' on IMPD police board

Faith Indiana is pushing to add a few civilians to IMPD's General Orders Review Board.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers follow what's called General Orders, which outline how they do their job, and faith leaders want in on it.

Pastor Kenneth Sullivan is the faith leader at New Direction Church on East 38th Street in Indianapolis. His church is located in one of IMPD's busiest districts so community involvement is important to him and others in that area.

"We just want there to be a fair and equal balance," said Sullivan.

He is currently serving as the spokesperson for Faith Indiana, which is pushing to add four civilians to IMPD's General Orders Review Board that's now made up of three officers. The General Orders is an ongoing working document that spells out the policy and procedures for IMPD including its special units like SWAT.

"I think this is something they can embrace," Sullivan said. "We are allies. We are not enemies. We are all citizens."

Faith Indiana has support from some council members like Keith Potts who strongly believes it's time to give civilians a say-so on how officers do their job.

"We know that we need to include community voices in these important conversations that make the policies that dictate IMPD's protocol," Potts said.

But a civilian dominated General Orders Review Board could strip Police Chief Randy Taylor of his power to further develop policy that would leave Taylor at the mercy of four non-law enforcement policymakers. If the council passes the proposal, the four civilian board members could outvote recommendations from the police chief who's held accountable for his officers' actions in the community.

The police union president tells 13News he has significant concerns about the police chief losing policy making control and urges council members to look at the separation of powers issue to learn if the proposal is even legal.

Either way Sullivan insists the new direction is the right move.

"We are not against the police at all," said Sullivan.

The city-county council will learn more about the proposal during Monday night's meeting. The council could vote on the proposal as early as October.

The President of Indy's Fraternal Order of Police Union released the following statement after attending a news conference Monday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis held by Faith Indiana members:

“We always welcome civilian engagement in providing community perspectives when formulating policies for community policing efforts. This would be an excellent opportunity to create a Civilian Advisory Board for IMPD General Orders.

However, it is concerning that some individual Councilors want to strip the legal authority of the Chief of Police to establish policy for the IMPD.

This is a fundamental responsibility for the Executive branch of local government which carries out the responsibilities of policing for our city and instead blurs the lines of accountability for such decisions.

Such a proposal leaves the policies of the police department up to a politically appointed group thereby allowing elected officials to bypass their responsibilities for the safety of our community.

Furthermore, it is disheartening to see this proposal at such a critical time for our city which gives the appearance that some city-county councilors have lost faith in the current Chief of Police to effectively oversee policy and manage the police department.