Faculty member allegedly behind racist comment printed in Brown County H.S. yearbook

The yearbook advisor is being suspended without pay for two weeks and will no longer oversee the yearbook.

A faculty member was allegedly behind a racist comment printed in the Brown County High School yearbook.

An investigation by the district did not identify any students as being responsible. The district believes it was created by the faculty advisor for the yearbook. That advisor is being suspended without pay for two weeks and will no longer oversee the yearbook.

In a statement, the district said in part:

Both the family of student and the former faculty advisor involved have committed to a restorative conference where the harm that was caused is acknowledged, the individual causing the harm is held accountable, and an honest discussion about the harm caused by this inexcusable act is conducted.

The investigation began after a student was identified as "Black Guy" in the 2020 yearbook, instead of being listed by his name.