Celebrity chef to give free taste of upcoming Carmel restaurant

"Top Chef" alum Fabio Viviani is hosting a free, virtual cooking course Sunday, Sept. 5 at 6:00 p.m.

CARMEL, Ind. — If you're a long-time fan of the cooking show "Top Chef," you probably recognize the name Fabio Viviani.

Viviani was voted "fan favorite" in the fifth season of "Top Chef" in New York.

The celebrity chef is now opening a restaurant in Carmel this fall called Osteria. Before the grand opening, you can get acquainted with his cooking through an online class.

Viviani is hosting a virtual cooking course Sunday, Sept. 5 at 6:00 p.m., and it's totally free. Viviani will be whipping up a couple of recipes inspired by his new restaurant.

Osteria is unique to the Indianapolis area and will offer a menu of traditional Italian cuisine with a twist specifically designed to "wow" Hoosier taste buds, according to Viviani.

You might be surprised to find out the "Top Chef" alum said he has a special place in his heart — and taste buds — for country fried steak and cornbread casserole, although they won't be featured on Osteria's menu.

Osteria will be a welcome addition to Carmel's Market District. It'll be in the restaurant space formerly occupied by "Table by Market District."

The restaurant’s transformation is underway at 11505 N. Illinois St., attached to the grocery store.

Click here to reserve a spot in Viviani's virtual class.