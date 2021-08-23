FAA wants to fine Indy charter operators over $2M for unqualified pilots, illegal flights

The FAA alleges the company used "unqualified" pilots who didn't complete the required training, testing, and competency checks required by the FAA.

INDIANAPOLIS —

The FAA has proposed a fine of $2.19 million against Indy Jet Management LLC and its associates in Indiana for conducting illegal charter flights.

The company and its associates conducted about 168 passenger-carrying flights in multiple small jets between March 2017 and February 2018.

The FAA alleges the company used "unqualified" pilots for these flights who didn't complete the required training, testing, and competency checks required by the FAA.

The agency is also accusing Indy Jet Management and its associates of not having the required FAA operating or air carrier certificates, and conducting flights without appropriate operation specifications, which outline what a company is authorized to do.