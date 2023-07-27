Extreme heat tips: Staying cool in Indianapolis

Indy Parks is opening cooling centers around the city to help keep Indianapolis residents safe from the extreme heat.

INDIANAPOLIS — The extreme heat is having an impact on utility companies as they're seeing a increased demand for electricity.

"At this time, AES Indiana has adequate resources to meet our customers' power demands. We do encourage our customers to use power wisely during this time," said Kelly Young, spokesperson with AES Indiana.

To help alleviate the high demand on the power grid, the company is encouraging users to follow these guidelines:

Turn thermostats on air conditioners to a higher temperature.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Keep curtains closed during the day on the sunny side of the home.

Reduce the number of times you go in and out of your home.

Make sure cooling vents are open and unobstructed.

Avoid using unnecessary appliances.

Use ovens, dishwashers, and washers and dryers during off-peak hours, 5-10 p.m., after the hottest part of the day.

If your power goes out, call AES Indiana at 317-261-8111.

To help beat the heat, family centers at 13 Indy parks are opening up cooling centers.

All close at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with the exception of Rhodius Park, which closes at 6 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday.

Those cooling centers are: