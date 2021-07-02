Extreme cold in Indiana: Advice, tips you should know to stay warm and safe

Central Indiana is bracing for extremely cold temperatures this week and it can get dangerous.

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is bracing for extremely cold temperatures this week and it can get dangerous, whether you are inside your home or brave enough to be outside.

Here are tips and advice to keep you safe.

Space heater dangers

Michael Pruitt with the Bargersville Fire Department says this is the prime time for space heater fires.

On average, about 50,000 fires happen a year due to space heaters. That’s why it’s important to purchase the right one for your space.

You should place it at least three feet away from any combustibles and on a level surface. It’s not a good idea to place a space heater on rugs and carpets or near bedding and drapes. Also, keep them away from children and pets.

If you or someone you know uses a space heater, be sure to discuss important safety features. pic.twitter.com/hDZ2NhSNKd — Hamilton County Emergency Management (@HamiltonCoEOC) February 6, 2021

Plug your space heater directly into the outlet. Never plug it into an extension cord.

Always turn it off before leaving or going to bed.

If you can, buy a newer version that has an automatic shut-off.

If you use a space heater, be sure the automatic shutoff works to prevent fires. pic.twitter.com/fTfkenm0Lm — Hamilton County Emergency Management (@HamiltonCoEOC) February 6, 2021

“The tragic fires I have seen is where folks have left space heaters on," Pruitt said. "They went to sleep at night or fell asleep in the chair and left a blanket on and if that space heater was close it would break down the material and catch fire.”

Smoke alarm & Carbon Monoxide detector

If you are using a space heater, make sure you have a working smoke alarm in case you fall asleep, or something happens when you are not around.

Install a carbon monoxide detector. More than 400 people die every year in the U.S. from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. It is found in fuel from cars, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, furnaces and gas ranges.

To avoid CO buildup, don’t use a stove or oven to heat your home, garage or basement.

Dress appropriately

Wear several layers that are loose-fitting rather than one layer of a heavy garment. It is important to allow air to move between the layers to act as insulation.

Make sure to cover your head and hands. Mittens work better than gloves.

“Hypothermia and frostbite are the two big issues we run into during this time of year, especially with the cold we have coming up this week,” Pruitt said.

To prevent frostbite, cover your ears and the lower part of your face. Cover your mouth with a scarf or even your mask to protect your lungs from the cold air.

Cold weather is upon us, know the signs of hypothermia. If possible limit your time outdoors and please check on those that may need assistance. pic.twitter.com/z4m2y5L2nR — Frankfort Police Department (@FrankfortPD) February 5, 2021

Prepare your car

It’s a good idea to have an emergency kit in your car if you become stranded. That includes blankets, non-perishable food, boots, extra clothing, phone charger, flashlight and water.

Be sure your tires are properly inflated during the cold weather. Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

Very cold weather is expected across central Indiana for at least the next week. Be sure to keep vehicles stocked with supplies, ready for any emergencies. Stay tuned for further updates on the arctic blast. #INwx #nwsind pic.twitter.com/2yGnQgroxM — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 6, 2021

Check on loved ones

Check on your neighbors, family members and the elderly during the cold weather. Those are the most vulnerable.

Make sure they have food, heat and water.

If needed, you can request a welfare check with your local police department.

Frigid cold weather is in the forecast for the next week. Please check on your neighbors, the elderly and family members to ensure they are safe. #coldweather #chesterfield pic.twitter.com/RNEC5GDMUE — Union Township Fire & Emergency Services (@CUTFD) February 6, 2021

Protect your pets

The Indianapolis Animal Care Services says dogs and cats are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside.

“Longer-haired and thick-coated dog breeds, such as huskies and other dogs bred for colder climates, are more tolerant of cold weather. Still, no pet should be left outside for long periods in below-freezing weather,” the release said.

It is against the city-county ordinance to leave animals outside when the temperatures are at or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, or if a wind chill advisory has been issued for the city.

Don't forget about your pets when the temperatures get cold. Not all pets have big furry coats to keep them warm!



Be sure to bring them inside and don't be afraid to share your blanket with them!



Pro tip: cuddling with your pets will help keep you warm too 😉 #INwx pic.twitter.com/ANKpUZrx8y — Indiana Homeland Security (@IDHS) February 7, 2021

You could face fines or criminal charges if you fail to properly care for your pets in cold weather.

If you are concerned about the safety of an animal, you can report it through the RequestIndy mobile app, or by going online.

If you need help making your home more suitable and safer for your pet this winter, contact Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside at 317-221-1314.