Explosion, fire at Indianapolis apartment complex injures 2

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured Sunday in an explosion and fire at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' north side.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Harcourt Road.

A fire department spokesperson said the blaze began when a medical oxygen cannister exploded.

Two women were hurt.

One victim, located in the apartment next to where the explosion occurred, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Another victim is in good condition at a hospital. The spokesperson said she was able to self-evacuate from her apartment.

Six apartment units received damage. Four residents were displaced and are receiving assistance.

IFD said the fire was extinguished quickly.