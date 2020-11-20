Explosion at Columbus manufacturing plant injures 3 employees

An employee was seriously burned and had to be airlifted to a hospital after an explosion at the Faurecia manufacturing plant.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Three employees suffered injuries — one of them serious — after an explosion at the Faurecia Gladstone Plant manufacturing plant in Columbus overnight.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Firefighters responded to the plant and found there had been a propane explosion. Investigators said the explosion happened when an employee was filling a propane tank used for a forklift truck. The exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

One employee is believed to have suffered serious burns in the incident. The worker was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. As of 8:40 a.m. Friday, firefighters still did not know the condition of that employee.

The other two employees suffered only minor injuries. They were treated at the scene.

The explosion caused a fire at the facility's propane filling station on the outside of the building. The sprinkler system went off before the fire department's arrival, which firefighters say greatly reduced the amount of damage.

The building was evacuated before fire crews arrived, and operations were suspended for the remainder of the morning shift. Crews remained at the facility until just before 4 a.m., and modified operations resumed afterward.