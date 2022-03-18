Execution by firing squad now an option in South Carolina

The capital punishment facility at Broad River Correctional Institution has been renovated to include room for execution by firing squad.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Corrections can now carry out an execution by firing squad as required by state law.

While the state's primary means of execution is by the electric chair, the law now gives inmates the option to choose death by firing squad or lethal injection.

A renovation of the capital punishment facility at Broad River allows officials to perform an execution by firing squad if the inmate chooses this method.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, changes at the capital punishment facility include renovation of the death chamber to accommodate the firing squad option.

The department says the metal firing squad chair which has restraints and is surrounded by protective equipment, sits in a corner of the room away from where the electric chair currently is.

Bullet-resistant glass has been placed between the witness room and the death chamber.

When it comes to carrying out an execution by firing squad, the inmate will be given the opportunity to make a final statement and will be strapped into a chair where a hood will be placed over the head.

Three members of the firing squad - each with a loaded rifle, will fire from behind a wall once an execution order is read by the warden.

Once all guns are fired a doctor will examine the inmate and declare them dead. After this takes place, the curtain is drawn and witnesses are escorted out.