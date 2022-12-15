Ex-Wabash Township trustee conviction overturned

The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned the lower court's conviction in Jennifer Teising's theft case.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned the conviction of a former Wabash Township trustee.

In an opinion issues Thursday, the court said the state failed to present sufficient evidence that Jennifer Teising intended to abandon her Wabash Township home and establish a new residence elsewhere and that she in fact established said new residence.

A trial court found Teising guilty on 21 counts of theft in January for not living in the township between June 17, 2020 and March 23, 2021, while collecting more than $20,000 in paychecks from the township.

Previously, the judge in Teising's case found: "The Defendant's lifestyle and activities in Anderson, Indiana followed by her commitment to a six-month lot rental in Florida lend further credence to the conclusion that the Defendant did not actually reside in Wabash Township as required by Indiana Constitution..."

The court also found that as of June 2020, Teising's "nomadic RV lifestyle" meant she ceased to make her "true, permanent and fixed" home in Wabash Township and so forfeited the office of township trustee.

The judge found that Teising continuing to collect salary as a trustee after that point constituted theft.