Whitney Pickering is bringing the holidays back for kids that lost everything with a celebration on January 22 at the Walnut Creek Golf Preserve in Westminster.

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Wrapping gifts in January might seem odd, but Whitney Pickering felt the need to bring back some holiday cheer in the new year knowing so many in Boulder County had that spirit taken away.

"My mind's just been blown," said Pickering, while wrapping toys in her Evergreen living room.

She thought about all the kids that lost everything, including Christmas and Hanukkah gifts in the Marshall Fire and started asking for new toy donations.

"This could easily have been us and could be us," Pickering said about the fire danger near her home.

Pickering has a penchant for Christmas. Every year, she writes back detailed letters to kids that put letters to Santa in her mailbox.

So collecting toys wasn't too far out of the box for her.

There are now hundreds of gifts and gift cards ready to be given out to people impacted by the fire.

She's holding an event called January Holly Days on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Walnut Creek Golf Preserve in Westminster.

"I want to make them smile," she said. "They shouldn't have to worry about this when they're so young. I want them to just enjoy a little bit of something."

Pickering said she doesn't need any more toys, but if you'd like to drop off gift cards for teens and adults, you can bring them to the golf course or mail them to 1055 Westmoor Driver in Westminster.