Eva Kor mural coming to downtown Indianapolis

A "larger than life" mural of Holocaust survivor Eva Kor will be painted on the side of the 500 Festival building.

INDIANAPOLIS — Joining the likes of Reggie Miller and Kurt Vonnegut, Holocaust survivor and adopted Hoosier Eva Kor will get a mural in downtown Indianapolis.

Individual donors and charitable organizations helped raise money to fund the commissioned piece. The 500 Festival Foundation is managing the project, set to be installed on the south wall of their building at 21 Virginia Ave.

At approximately 53 feet tall, the mural will be one of the tallest in the city. Artist Pamela Bliss, who painted the Miller and Vonnegut murals downtown, will also paint the Kor mural. Work started last week. It's expected to be completed by the end of November.

"Words cannot adequately express what this mural of my mother in downtown Indianapolis means to me, my father and my sister," said Dr. Alex Kor, Eva's son. "With tears in my eyes, thank you!"

Kor, an advocate for forgiveness and human rights, died in 2019 at the age of 85.

She was just 10 years old when her family was sent to Auschwitz concentration camp, where her mother, father and older sisters died. Eva and her twin sister Miriam survived at Auschwitz for 10 months until they were freed.

Kor lived in Terre Haute for 59 years, while being known and admired around the world for her forgiveness of the Nazis. In 1984, she founded the Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors (CANDLES) program and helped find fellow survivors of Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele.