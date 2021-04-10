Eskenazi shares fire safety tips for fall bonfire season

Eskenazi Health wants families to keep these safety tips in mind as they enjoy bonfires and cookouts this fall.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's officially fall, which means bonfires, cookouts and burning leaves will be happening in neighborhoods all across central Indiana. Eskenazi Health wants to ensure families know the risks when having fires.

The hospital has a few tips on how to stay safe this fall, including only burning dry materials and keeping outdoor fires away from buildings, fences and trees.

The hospital also said to be careful having fires on windy and dry days and to always have a bucket of water or a hose nearby.

Parents are being reminded to keep an eye on their kids and pets to ensure they're keeping a safe distance from fires.

Last but not least, the hospital said to always put the fire out completely before leaving it.