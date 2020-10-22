Errant bullet breaks window at Indianapolis Children's Museum

Safety and security are of the utmost importance to the museum. First, we want to state that NO museum visitors or employees were injured. What we can tell you right now is that late this afternoon around 4pm, security heard the sound of broken glass. They immediately cleared that area on the southwest side of the building out of an abundance of caution. A broken window was discovered and we called Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department immediately and they are investigating. At this time, we do not know anything other than a stray bullet hit and broke a pane of glass. We do not believe this was a malicious act directed at the museum. We are covering the window and it will be replaced soon. Please contact IMPD with any additional questions. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will be open today.