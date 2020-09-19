Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags across the state to be lowered after Ginsburg passed away Friday at the age of 87.

INDIANAPOLIS — Flags around the state will be flown at half-staff in honor of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags across the state to be lowered after Ginsburg passed away Friday at the age of 87. Flags are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset until the day of Ginsburg's funeral. She will be laid to rest in a private service at Arlington National Cemetery, though details of that service or other honors have not yet been released.

Ginsburg, who was appointed to the Court in 1993, died from “complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.”

Holcomb asked businesses and residents across Indiana to lower their flags to honor Ginsburg.

Indiana lawmakers in Washington also reacted Friday to Ginsburg's passing.

Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.)

"The passing of Justice Ginsburg is a monumental loss for our entire nation. She was a tireless champion for civil rights and equality for all - not only during her 27 years sitting on the Supreme Court, but throughout her long and distinguished legal career. She experienced the sting of discrimination and bigotry, and spent her life working to prevent future generations from experiencing the same prejudice she rose up against. I urge every American to put partisan differences and political allegiances aside right now and come together to honor her amazing life and legacy, and to allow us time to mourn her enormous loss. We must lift up her life's work to ensure that America's freedoms and opportunities are available to all."

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.)