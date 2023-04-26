EPA holds meeting for residents 2 weeks after recycling plant fire

The biggest concerns were debris collection, air monitoring, health concerns and what caused of the fire.

RICHMOND, Ind. — It’s been two weeks since a massive fire erupted at a Richmond recycling facility.

Two-thousand people were forced to evacuate from their homes.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency hosted a meeting for Richmond residents. Several local, state and federal agencies were there to support residents.

“Why did it happen in the first place?” Matt Rudscil asked.

“I just want to make sure that the air is safe and when they start cleaning up, will they stir up a lot of stuff again?” said Floyd Holmes.

The Indiana Department of Emergency Management, Wayne County Emergency Management and the Richmond Fire Department were also there.

“Just a lot of people asking, ‘What is the air quality today? When was the peak of particles in the air? What about water quality?’” said Richmond Mayor Dave Snow. “We have been able to answer those and bring safety and security to those citizens that live not only in the immediate area but throughout the city.”

Some neighbors like Fred and Sue Scott are still worried about the long-term effects.

“We thought that if we come over here, we would get more information whether or not this is going to affect us,” Fred Scott said.

Sue Scott is currently in remission after battling cancer. The two are worried about her health moving forward.

“It just seemed like we had to keep going around and forcing questions on people at different tables to find out something. The EPA was really the only one to answer a lot of our questions,” Fred Scott said.

The Richmond couple is also worried about the debris in their yard. The other week they found a huge chunk.

Currently, the EPA is searching for, flagging, and removing debris from the fire. Some of it has tested positive for asbestos. So far, contractors have gone to 94 properties.

“The vast majority has been in Indiana and the city of Richmond, but we also have been cleaning properties out in Ohio,” said Allen Jarrell with the EPA.

To have the EPA come to your home to pick up debris, fill out this agreement and email it to linduska.rachel@epa.gov. You can also call (765) 973-9300 to register.

The EPA reminds residents not to pick up debris without protective measures.

The Wayne County Health Department also put together cleaning kits and informational sheets. They can be picked up from their office at 100 S 5th St, Richmond, IN 47374.