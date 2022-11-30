Man trapped in trench on Indy's east side rescued after several hours

Emergency crews said the man was trapped in a trench near South Mitthoefer Road and Rawles Avenue since 11 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Emergency crews freed a man trapped in a trench on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews said the victim was working at a construction site near South Mitthoefer Road and Rawles Avenue, near U.S. 40, when he became trapped.

Trench rescue teams from Indianapolis and Hancock County worked for three hours to free the trapped man.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said 36-year-old Adam Collar was installing sewer lines when he became trapped under several feet of dirt.

IFD said Collar was able to create a space around his head so he could breathe.

Crews from Indianapolis, Greenfield, and Sugar Township pumped heat into the hole to keep him warm.