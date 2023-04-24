2 killed in SR 37 crash south of Bloomington

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of SR 37, about nine miles south of Bloomington.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Monroe County are investigating a fatal crash that killed two people south of Bloomington.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of SR 37 at Zikes Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Around 6:30 p.m., the sheriff's department posted an update that the northbound lanes were still closed so emergency crews could work the scene.

An investigation found the driver of a 2012 White Chevrolet Express Van was traveling south on State Road 37 when they signaled to the right shoulder then suddenly veered left, crossing the median.

As a result, a head on collision occurred with a 2015 Black Mercedes Sprinter Van that was traveling north on State Road 37.

Both occupants of the vehicles died. The names of the drivers will be withheld until the Monroe County Coroner’s Office completes their investigation.

The scene of the crash is about nine miles south of Bloomington.