Increased police presence Monday at Elwood schools following alleged threat

Superintendent Dr. Joe Brown confirmed the suspect was arrested and is now in custody.

ELWOOD, Ind. — A student in the Elwood Community School Corporation was arrested after making an alleged threat against the school.

Superintendent Dr. Joe Brown shared a message with families, which the Elwood Police Department shared on social media, to confirm the incident. Brown said the school district worked with police regarding the threat made on Saturday.

According to Brown, the person was arrested and is now in custody.

"Threats made to the safety of any member of our school community will not be tolerated," Brown said in the message. "Any individual who is found to make such a threat will be subject to expulsion in addition to legal consequences."

Brown encouraged families to talk with children about communicating any threats to their teachers or administrators. There is also a SafeSchools tip line on the district's website.

Brown said there will be an increased police presence at schools Monday, Jan. 31 out of an abundance of caution.

Elwood is roughly 45 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.