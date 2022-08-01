Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old last seen in northern Indiana

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said 15-year-old Antonio Mikell was last seen Saturday, July 30 at 3:15 p.m. in Elkhart, Indiana.

ELKHART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued from a missing teen, who was last seen in northern Indiana.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said 15-year-old Antonio Mikell was last seen Saturday, July 30 at 3:15 p.m. in Elkhart, Indiana.

Mikell is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Trump 2020 T-shirt and pajama pants with Christmas lights, and carrying a silver suitcase.

Deputies said Mikell is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Mikell's whereabouts is asked to call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.

Elkhart is roughly 165 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.